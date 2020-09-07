I even carried his child once, Kottiyam woman tells fiance's mother hours before death

Kottiyam: An audio recording of the conversation Ramsi had with Harris and his mother before she committed suicide has now emerged.

Ramsi, 24, from Kottiyam in Kerala's Kollam district was found hanging inside her house on Thursday after her fiance backed out from their marriage.

She went into her room after talking on the phone for a long time. The recording of the phone conversation was widely circulated on social media.

Harris (24) from Pallimukku has been arrested on the charge of abetting the suicide of Ramsi.

‘Iku, I’m not snatching anything away from you. What wrong have I done? Why should I suffer because you committed a mistake, Iku? How can I stay calm when you say no to me and that you want to marry another woman? I have only two options. One, you stop the other affair and marry me. The second... I don’t want a life, I don’t want to live,” Ramsi tells Harris.

When the young woman says this crying, Harris responds with an indifferent OK. He then tells her to give him time to think until 12 noon the next day and that she should be alive till then.

The subsequent phone conversation is between Ramsi and Harris’ mother.

When Ramsi tells her that Harris insisted that he doesn’t want her, his mother replies that it is a good thing and that she should look for a good boy to marry. “Try and live in a good family. You should move on with your life. Toughen your mind. His dad's people will not accept you. Leave him to his own devices. The match that your parents will find will be the best for you," she says.

“This is all that I can say given our circumstances,” Harris’ mother tells Ramsi.

“You are beautiful, you have a bright future. You have a decent job,” she says.

Harris' mother then says that her family has never had such a good marriage alliance.

“I don’t desire to live with someone else. I want to live as your daughter-in-law," says Ramsi. "He came to me with his love. You know that he was with me for so long and had made me pregnant, don’t you? Then how can you talk to me like this? If you were interested in the new relationship, then why did you conduct the bangle ceremony with me? Couldn’t you have told me earlier?” says the young woman.

In response, Harris’ mother tells Ramsi that it’s okay, that she should marry someone else and that only she and Harris know all these things.

A year-and-a-half ago, Ramsi had asked Harris to marry her after she found out that she was pregnant. Harris had insisted that she should have an abortion and had said that he can think of a family only after he starts his own workshop.

Till before her death last Thursday, Ramsi was living in the hope that Harris would marry her. ‘What should I do? You used me when you needed me, and say no to me now. If something happens to me, don’t even come to look at my body,” Ramsi tells Harris.