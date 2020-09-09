Kerala Congress (M): PJ Joseph moves High Court against EC order

Kochi: P J Joseph MLA has moved the Kerala High Court, challenging the Election Commission's order that said the faction led by Jose K Mani MP was the official Kerala Congress (M) and allotted the 'two leaves' symbol to them.

In his petition, P J Joseph alleged that there were flaws in the Commission's order of August 30.

He also said that he was selected as the working chairman during an election held as per the party constitution.

The petition contested Jose K Mani's claim that he was elected as the chairman during a state committee meeting on June 16, 2019. The civil court order had said that the meet and elections were not legally valid. Jose K Mani was also barred from officiating as the chairman. The Election Commission cannot ignore or bypass this court order, P J Joseph contended.

P J Joseph said the majority test of the state committee was taken based on defective affidavits. He further said that the Commission picked out 305 common members from the lists submitted by both factions, and carried out a majority test. The petition sought to cancel the Commission's order as it was ‘illegal’.

‘Not symbol, people’s support important’

Meanwhile, P J Joseph, during a UDF meet in Kuttanad, said that public support was more important than the party symbol.

"The Kerala Congress had earlier contested under various symbols of cycle, horse and elephant, and won the election. Will not say no to any votes, including that of the BJP.

"Will take a call on the party symbol for the Kuttanad bypoll after the court gives the order on the issue on Friday," he added.