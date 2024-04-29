Kerala's polling percentage for 2024 Lok Sabha elections is 71.27%

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul on Monday pegged Kerala's polling percentage during th 2024 Lok Sabha polls at 71.27%. The polling percentage is still subject to change, though only marginally, as service votes are still being counted.

Out of the total 27,749,158 (two crore seventy seven lakh forty nine thousand one hundred and fifty eight) voters in the state, 19,777,478 (one crore ninety seven lakh seventy seven thousand four hundred and seventy eight), or 71.27% of those who voted, exercised their franchise through the electronic voting machine (EVM). Among these, 9,475,090 (ninety four lakh seventy five thousand and ninety) were male voters, 10,302,238 (one crore three lakh two thousand two hundred and thirty eight) were female voters, and 150 were transgender voters.

In the absentee voter category, 180,865 votes were recorded, and in the category for officials on election duty, 41,904 postal votes were recorded.

The highest polling was in the Vadakara constituency: 78.41%. Here, 1,114,950 (one crore eleven lakh four thousand nine hundred and fifty) voters cast their votes. The lowest was in the Pathanamthitta constituency, 63.37%, where only 906,051 of 1,429,700 voters cast their votes.

Absentee voters include those over the age of 85, voters with disabilities, those affected by COVID-19, and essential service workers. This number includes those who voted from home and those who reached the Voter Facilitation Centers (VFC).

Here are the absentee voter figures by constituency: Thiruvananthapuram-8006, Attingal-11883, Kollam-8599, Alappuzha-11842, Mavelikara-12049, Pathanamthitta-12138, Kottayam-11965, Idukki-7728, Ernakulam-5531, Chalakudy-4339, Thrissur-9133, Malappuram-6013, Ponnani-5330, Palakkad-7630, Alathur-8936, Kozhikode-9524, Vadakara-10059, Wayanad-8100, Kannur-12521, Kasaragod-9539.

The number of postal ballots for officials on election duty is 41,904. The figures for postal votes per constituency are as follows: Thiruvananthapuram-3449, Attingal-2227, Kollam-3468, Alappuzha-3162, Mavelikara-3525, Pathanamthitta-1918, Kottayam-2413, Idukki-1107, Ernakulam-1185, Chalakudy-1428, Thrissur-1931, Malappuram-1007, Ponnani-1117, Palakkad-1668, Alathur-1843, Kozhikode-2341, Vadakara-2800, Wayanad-1477, Kannur-2384, Kasaragod-1454.

For service voters, 57,849 military personnel have applied, and 8,277 votes have been sent as of April 27. Service votes will continue to be accepted until the counting begins, according to the Chief Electoral Officer.