Youth kills man in Fort Kochi for sending him to de-addiction centre, nabbed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 16, 2024 03:25 PM IST Updated: May 16, 2024 04:56 PM IST
Alan. Photo: Special arangement

Kochi: The police nabbed the prime suspect in the murder of a youth in Fort Kochi from a closed house on Thursday. The accused Alan stabbed the victim Benoy Stanley to death for forcing him to enter a de-addiction centre, police said. CCTV visuals collected from the murder site reveal that the two quarelled over the matter.

Stanley, hailing from Thoppumpady, was found dead inside a shop near the Fort Kochi Saudi School at 7.45pm on Wednesday. He worked as a manager at the shop.
Alan, a native of Athipuzha in Thoppumpady, stabbed the victim 20 times before fleeing to his hideout. The house was locked from outside. According to reports, the accused had threatened to kill Benoy multiple times.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA