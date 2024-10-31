Mar Thomas Tharayil enthroned as new Archbishop of Changanacherry

Changanassery: Auxiliary Bishop Mar Thomas Tharayil has been enthroned as the new Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archeparchy of Changanacherry in a ceremony held at St Mary's Metropolitan Cathedral here on Thursday. Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mar Raphael Thattil, officiated Mar Tharayil's enthronement.

The ceremony began with the bursting of 101 traditional crackers and the cathedral bells ringing. Outgoing Changanassery Archbishop Joseph Perumthottam delivered the welcome address, during which he expressed gratitude for the support the church and society offered him.

Subsequently, the new Archbishop was adorned with a ceremonial robe and paraphernalia. The new Archbishop sat on his throne, and the priests from the 18 foranes under the archdiocese announced their allegiance to him. Mar Thomas Tharayil led a holy mass, and Bishop of the Eparchy of Pala Mar Joseph Kallarangatt and Mar Joseph Perumthottam were the concelebrants at the mass.

The other programmes after the ceremony included a message by Archbishop Thomas J Netto and an address by Apostolic Nuncio (Vatican envoy) to India Archbishop Dr Leopoldo Girelli.