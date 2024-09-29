Youth, sister-in-law die in two-wheeler accident in Kochi

Kochi: A man and his sister-in-law were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling crashed into an electric pole in the early hours of Sunday. The incident happened opposite Lourde Matha Church at Thevara in Ernakulam.



The deceased – Sophian (22) and his sister-in-law Meenakshi (21) – were natives of Thrikaripur. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, both were declared dead.

They were en route to buy ice cream for Sophian's son's naming ceremony on Sunday. Locals told Manorama News that the two-wheeler was speeding, causing the accident.