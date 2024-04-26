Lok Sabha Elections: Kerala, 12 other states go to polls today

Kerala and 12 other states will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections today. The first of the seven-phase elections was held last Friday for 102 seats across 21 states and Union territories.

The polling in all 20 constituencies in Kerala will begin at 7 am after mock polls are held at 6 am in the presence of representatives of political parties.

In Kerala, a total of 2.75 crore voters will be able to chose their MPs from 194 contestants. The Congress-led UDF had swept 19 of the 20 seats in the 2019 polls while the CPM-led LDF will be eager to improve on their tally from one in the previous edition. Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA would be hoping to open their account in the General Elections in Kerala.

Besides Kerala, polling will be held in 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

Though voting was to be held for 89 seats in the second phase, polling for the Betul seat in Madhya Pradesh has been rescheduled to the third phase due to the death of a candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Rahul Gandhi, former president of the Congress party, is the star name in the list of candidates in the second phase in the country. The list also includes Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar of BJP, former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) and BJP's Hema Malini and Om Birla among others.

30,238 EVMs in Kerala

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said 30,238 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 63,100 bottles of ink, to mark the fingers of the voters to prevent fraudulent voting, will be used for polling in Kerala. If any of the machines fail, reserve ones will be provided through the respective sector officers, Kaul said in a statement.

A webcasting system has also been put in place to monitor all booths in eight districts such as Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. In the remaining six districts, 75 per cent of the booths would be monitored by this system, Kaul said.

