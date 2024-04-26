Kerala LS Polls 2024 Live Updates: Polling underway in 20 constituencies of Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala goes to the polls today to decide the fate of 194 contestants in the fray. Polling began at 7 am in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and will go on till 6 pm. The polling commenced after mock polls were held in the presence of representatives of political parties. Though faulty machines were detected in some booths in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Vadakara, they were either rectified or replaced with a new one.
Of the 2,77,49,159 voters in Kerala, 1,43,33,499 are women while there are more than five lakh first-time voters. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjay Kaul said in a statement: "To ensure a free and transparent election, a webcasting system has been put in place for live monitoring of all booths in eight districts, namely Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram. In the remaining six districts, 75 per cent of the booths would be monitored by this system."
4 mins ago
BJP has held discussions with dissatisfied leaders from both UDF, LDF: K Surendran
4 mins ago
Meeting with EP Jayarajan happened with the knowledge of the central leadership: K Surendran
12 mins ago
People will vote for the development agenda of PM Modi: K Surendran
13 mins ago
Several unexpected names will join the NDA after June 4: K Surendran
16 mins ago
People of Wayanad are waiting to bid Rahul Gandhi goodbye: K Surendran
17 mins ago
LDF's Alappuzha candidate AM Ariff waits in queue to cast his vote. Photo: Manorama
18 mins ago
BJP's Thrissur candidate Suresh Gopi waits in queue to cast his vote. Photo: Manorama
21 mins ago
Long queues were reported from several constituencies in the state. Photo: Manorama
26 mins ago
4 booths in Kannur and Pathanamthitta and 2 booths in Vadakara have detected faulty machines
27 mins ago
Faulty machines detected in 5 booths in Thiruvananathapuram's Neyyattinkara and 2 in Attingal
The webcasting facility has been introduced to ensure transparent elections by preventing booth grabbing, distribution of money and fake voting, according to the statement. The visuals would be monitored live in the control rooms set up in the offices of the CEO and the Returning Officers of the 20 Lok Sabha seats, it said.
A total of 30,238 EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) have been readied. Besides, 63,100 bottles of ink, to mark the fingers of the voters to prevent fraudulent voting, will be used. Click here for a step-by-step guide on how to cast your vote.
The 20 constituencies in Kerala are: Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Alathur, Palakkad, Ponnani, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Vadakara, Kozhikode and Kannur. Read: A peek at Kerala's 20 constituencies and major candidates
Kottayam constituency boasts the highest number of candidates at 14, while Alathur has the fewest at five. Notably, there are 13 candidates in Kozhikode and 12 each in Kollam and Kannur. Of the total 194 candidates, 169 are men and 25 are women. The Vadakara constituency stands out with the highest number of female candidates, at four.