2 instances of bogus voting reported in Ernakulam, Attingal

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: A woman voter from Ernakulam constituency on Friday alleged that a fake ballot was cast in her name during the Lok Sabha Elections in the State. Thankamma from Kattasseri House in Elamkunnapuzha claimed that a bogus vote was cast in her name before 10.30am at booth number 132.

A 66-year-old woman has also complained that her vote was registered one hour prior to her arrival at booth 43 in Pothencode Mary Matha School in Thiruvananthapuram. She returned after registering a tender vote. With the presence of CCTV, it is hoped that it will be possible to find out who cast the fake vote. The incident took place in the booth belonging to Nedumangad constituency under Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, a voter who reported an error in the placement of his cast vote at booth no 17 in Edakkad, near West Hill in the Kozhikode parliamentary constituency, is likely to face legal repercussions.