Priyanka Gandhi to file nomination after grand roadshow in Wayanad today

Wayanad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is all set to make her electoral debut as the UDF candidate in the upcoming Wayanad bypoll on Wednesday. Accompanied by Congress Parliamentary Party President Sonia Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra, and their children Raihan and Miraya, Priyanka has arrived in the constituency to file her nomination papers today.



Priyanka is scheduled to file her nomination at 12.30 pm, following a grand roadshow that will kick off from the New Bus Stand in Kalpetta. Joining her in the 1.5-kilometer procession will be Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, both of whom are expected to arrive in Wayanad this morning.

Preparations are in full swing in Kalpetta for Priyanka’s first campaign event as a candidate, with the Congress party aiming to showcase a massive display of strength. The roadshow will feature Congress Chief Ministers from across the country, key party leaders, office bearers of various feeder organisations, and Members of Parliament.

Priyanka and her team reached Sultan Bathery around 9.30 pm last night after travelling by road from Mysuru, where they had flown earlier in the evening. The convoy passed through the Bandipur forests and crossed the Kerala border at Muthanga.

UR Pradeep, Remya Haridas to file nominations today

In Vadakkancherry, both UR Pradeep of the LDF and Remya Haridas of the UDF are set to file nominations on Wednesday for the bypolls in the Chelakkara assembly constituency. Pradeep will submit his papers at 11.00 am, while Remya is scheduled to file hers at noon, before the Tehsildar of Talappilly Taluk Office, who also serves as the Assistant Returning Officer. The LDF candidate’s procession will begin from the CPM Area Committee Office, while the UDF’s procession will commence from the Congress Block Committee Office.

Krishnakumar to file nomination in Palakkad

C Krishnakumar, the NDA candidate for the Palakkad assembly constituency, will also file his nomination papers at 2.30 pm on Wednesday. UDF candidate Rahul Mamkootathil and LDF candidate Dr P Sarin will submit their nominations on Wednesday.