Poll code violations: EC receives 2.09 lakh complaints from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: As general elections round the corner, the Election Commission of India has received a total of 2,09,661 complaints from Kerala over poll code violations from March 16 to April 20. The complaints were lodged with the EC through cVIGIL (Citizen’s vigil) mobile app, launched for the public. According to official sources, EC has taken action over 2,06,152 complaints.



Sharing the data, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state Sanjay Kaul said that procedures were underway in 426 complaints.

Most of the complaints received on the app related to posters, banners and boards installed without permission; posters without mandatory information; property vandalism; illegal distribution of money; unauthorized use of vehicles; serving liquor to voters; gifting; display of weapons and hate speech.

The breakup of complaints filed for various violations is as follows:

Posters, banners and boards erected without permission: 1,83,842

Property vandalism: 10,999

Posters without mandatory information: 4,446.

Unauthorized use of vehicles: 296.

Illegal distribution of money: 19

Serving liquor: 52

Gifting: 36

Display of weapons: 150

Hate speech: 39

Use of loudspeaker after time-limit: 23

Campaigning during restricted time: 65

Paid news: Three

The CEO said that 3,083 complaints were rejected after the authorities found that they were baseless. He declared that the public can send complaints about violations through the cVIGIL (Citizens Vigil) application. Immediate action will be taken on complaints sent via the app, he said. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential, the Chief Electoral officer added.