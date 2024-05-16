Distribution of citizenship certificates - IUML to approach SC and EC, calls it violation of poll guidelines

Malappuram: With the centre starting distribution of citizenship certificates under the Citizenship amendment act 2019 ( CAA) , the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has decided to approach the Supreme court and the Election commission citing violation of poll guidelines.

The IUML had earlier moved the SC seeking a stay of the CAA and rules notified by the government in March.

The central government started distributing citizenship from Wednesday. Citizenship certificates were issued to 14 applicants. "The central government has violated the election norms.

They have informed the Supreme Court that the law would not be implemented urgently. They have given citizenship misguiding the court. They have done it to influence the voters,'' IUML National General secretary P K Kunhalikutty said.

IUML has started discussions with the senior lawyers in Delhi to take legal opinion on the matter. "We have approached the lawyers to take our fight against CAA to the next level. The party will approach both the Supreme court and Election commission in the matter,'' IUML State General Secretary P M A Salam said.

In March the Supreme Court had refused to stay the CAA rules 2024 and sought response from the government to interim stay applications.