Culling at three places in Alappuzha where bird flu was confirmed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 07:20 PM IST
Alappuzha: Culling of birds will be carried out on Tuesday in Ward 7 of Ambalapuzha North Panchayat, Ward 10 of Edathua Panchayat, and Ward 4 of Thakazhi Panchayat where the presence of bird flu has been confirmed. This was decided during a meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese on Monday.

In all 45,631 birds including 790 from Ambalapuzha North Panchayat, 33,974 from Edathua Panchayat and 10,867 birds from Thakazhi Panchayat will be culled. Birds along a 1km-radius from the place of origin are being destroyed. The local bodies have the task of collecting the wood, fuel, sugar, coconut shells, etc. needed for disposing of the culled birds.

The members of the culling team will be kept in quarantine for 10 days. In all, 11 RRT teams have been sent to Edathua, four to Thakazhi, and three to Ambalapuzha. More RRT teams have been brought from Kollam for this purpose. Workers will be hired to aid the RRT members in the culling process.

Medicines, masks and PPE kits for the RRT members and workers will be made available by the District Medical Officer. The police have been directed to prevent the transportation of birds and public entry into the places where the culling is being carried out.

