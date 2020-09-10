Mahe bypass bridge: Chennithala demands CVC probe into collapse of beams

Thiruvananthapuram: Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, has demanded a comprehensive probe by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) into the construction of the Muzhappilangad-Mahe bypass. This comes after the collapse of four beams of the Mahe bypass bridge, which was under construction at Nettoor in Kannur on August 26.

The bridge was being constructed as part of the Rs 1,181 crore bypass project executed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in collaboration with the state government.

Chennithala, in a letter written to the Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari, mentioned that the beams had crashed due to the lack of strength of the girder and the incident had raised several questions about the EKK construction company and the supervision done by the central and state agencies in this regard.

"The incident points towards gross malpractices and acts of corruption in the construction of the bridge.

If not properly investigated, the faulty constructions will pose a serious threat to the lives and security of thousands of people destined to travel through the bypass," he said in the letter.

(With PTI inputs)