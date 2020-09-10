Ramsi suicide case: Actress Lakshmi Pramod absconding, says police

Kollam: The police have said that TV serial actress Lakshmi Pramod, who was recently questioned over the Ramsi suicide case, has gone absconding.

Ramsi, 24, from Kottiyam in Kollam district, had killed herself after her fiance Harris backed off from the wedding. Lakshmi is the wife of Harris’ brother.

Ramsi was closely acquainted with Lakshmi and they had done TikTok videos together. The conversations and messages between them would prove to be crucial to the probe, the police said.

The actress would be arraigned as accused in the case within two days, according to the police sources. The police have intensified the search for her.

The actress is also likely to face another probe for fabricating a fake wedding certificate to terminate Ramsi’s pregnancy.

The probe team had questioned Lakshmi and her husband the other day and their mobile phones were seized. Harris' mother will also be questioned and her mobile phone will be confiscated, the cops said.

Currently, only Harris has been arrested in connection with the case. However, Ramsi’s parents have sought a high-level probe over other family members for abetting their daughter’s suicide.

Harris has been slapped with abetment of suicide and sexual assault on the pretext of a false promise of marriage.

Ramsi was found hanging in her home last Thursday. Harris and Ramsi had been in a relationship for years and the engagement was also held. However, Harris broke up with Ramsi after he received another marriage proposal from an affluent family. Ramsi was heartbroken and took her own life, according to the complaint.