Harris exploited Ramsi and dumped her, sister recounts ordeal

Kollam: The heartbroken family of Ramsi, the 24-year-old Kollam native who committed suicide after her fiance backed out of marriage, is still finding it difficult to come to terms with her death. Her parents and sister have made serious allegations against Harris and his family.

Harris took a lot of money from us. He dumped Ramsi when he realised we have nothing more to give, her sister Ansi said in a media interview.

"There were many marriage proposals for Ramsi. But she insisted on marrying Harris. He even blocked many proposals that came for Ramsi,” she said. “We took a loan to pay him. He had already taken the gold we had saved for Ramsi, saying he wanted it to start his workshop. He also took a loan of Rs 30,000 that was passed in the name of our mother,” Ansi said.

“He cheated us a lot saying he would retrieve the pledged gold. He took from us all that he could and when he realised we had nothing more to give, he said no to my sister,” Ansi said.

“Ramsi told Harris’ mother that she was going to end it all and that she was going to die. The woman did not relent even then. She must have thought good riddance. Can such a person be called a woman?,” Ansi said. “They all forced my sister to abort his baby. If the baby was born, would they have let my sister go?,’ Ansi asked.

Ramsi, Harris

Ramsi’s family have alleged that Harris and all his family members are responsible for her death.

Ramsi was found hanging in her bedroom on September 3 after Harris withdrew from the marriage. She took the extreme step after a phone conversation with him and his mother a few hours earlier. The duo had hinted that they wouldn’t change their mind.

The phone conversation spread widely on social media. “What can I do when you have used me whenever you needed and say no to me now? If anything happens to me, don’t even come to see my body,” Ramsi told Harris during the phone conversation.

When Ramsi told his mother that Harris did not want her, his mother replied that it is a good thing and that she should look for another good boy.

Harris has been arrested for abetting Ramsi’s suicide. The police are also looking for his sister-in-law, TV actress Lakshmi Pramod, who is absconding.