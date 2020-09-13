Heavy rains likely in Kerala till Wednesday; orange alert in Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in the state from Sunday till Wednesday.

An orange alert has been issued for Kasaragod district on Sunday and a yellow alert for Monday. A yellow alert has been declared in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts also for Sunday and Monday.

The Disaster Management Authority (DMA) has directed people in the low-lying areas, riverbanks and landslip and landslide-prone areas in these districts to remain vigilant.

There could be waterlogging and minor flooding in cities and low-lying areas. Night journey should be avoided in hilly areas.

The IMD said the coastal areas could experience high swell waves and it has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea till Wednesday.