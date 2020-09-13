Travelled to TVPM in a bus, slept on the floor, KJ Chacko recalls Oommen Chandy’s initial years as MLA

Changanassery: Oommen Chandy was elected to the Kerala Assembly for the first time in 1970. As the former Kerala Chief Minister completes fifty years in the Assembly, ex-MLA K J Chacko talks about the initial years with Chandy.

"During those days, we (MLAs) travelled in the bus. Both of us did not have cars. We would board the KSRTC bus to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday evenings to attend the Assembly session," recounted former Changanassery MLA K J Chacko.

"Oommen Chandy will board the bus from Kottayam and me from Changanassery. Chandy will doze off the moment he gets seated. Even if his head bangs the seat railings, he would not wake up. When the bus reaches Kottarakkara, he would get down to have a cup of tea. He would continue to sleep until the bus reached Palayam. He slept off as he was usually exhausted from his hectic schedule,” Chacko added.

Chacko further said that he had seen Oommen Chandy sleeping on the floor at the Palayam MLA quarters. “The KSU and Youth Congress workers would be milling around the room. By the time Ooommen Chandy would arrive, some worker would have occupied the bed. But without complaining, Chandy would sleep wherever he could find some space. That's Oommen Chandy's nature," Chacko said.

KJ Chacko

Reaches out to rival party member

Once K J Chacko MLA had to get an errand done from Delhi. He tried several ways, but to no avail. Finally, A K Antony advised him to approach Oommen Chandy.

Though he had no hopes, Chacko met Chandy and told him about the issue.

"It was a very hectic day. Just when I briefed him about the main issue, more people started crowding around Chandy. Then Oommen Chandy tore off a letterhead, put his signature and gave it to me - 'Write in detail about your issue and send it to the Ministry in Delhi,' Chandy said.

"I was with the Kerala Congress then. And Chandy in the rival party. But he still trusted me enough to give me a blank letterhead with his signature," K J Chacko recollected.

Other people's representatives from Kottayam district with first-time MLA Oommen Chandy in 1970

• K J Chacko (Kerala Congress) - Changanassery

• K V Kurien (Kerala Congress) - Kanjirappally

• O Lukose (Kerala Congress) - Kaduthuruthy

• P B R Pillai (SP) - Ettumanoor

• M Thomas (CPM) - Kottayam