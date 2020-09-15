Swapna contacted higher ups from hospital, staff deny helping accused

Thrissur: The National Investigative Agency (NIA), the police and authorities at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital are busy with inquiries after they received information that Swapna Suresh, the main accused in the gold smuggling case, contacted 'someone at high level' over phone from her women’s cell at the hospital.

The hospital superintendent called all the staff who were on duty at the women's cell to seek information. The staff has denied of any knowledge on the development.

The NIA has, however, obtained information that Swapna had called someone in Thiruvananthapuram from the phone of one of the employees.

The investigation team has collected the phone call details of all the employees who were on duty in the women's cell during the last six days when Swapna was under treatment at the Medical College after she complained of chest pain.

The Special Branch is also investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Medical College Principal Dr MA Andrews said no one has lodged a complaint seeking an inquiry saying Swapna had made a phone call from the cell.

Ramees

Swapna, Ramees develop ‘ailments’ just half-an-hour apart

Thrissur: The jail department is investigating the mystery behind Swapna Suresh complaining of chest pain and KT Ramees experiencing stomach ache just half-an-hour apart and getting admitted to hospital.

It has sought explanations from the superintendents of the women's jail where Swapna was lodged and the high-security prison, where Ramees was in custody.

The department has also sought an explanation from the jail doctors.

Swapna will undergo an angiogram on Tuesday, while Ramees will be subjected to an endoscopy.

What has given rise to suspicion is Swapna getting admitted to hospital within a day after the medical board certified that she had no significant health problems.

Swapna was taken to the Thrissur Medical College Hospital around 6.30 pm on Sunday. Half-an-hour later Ramees was also moved to the hospital.

An echocardiogram was done on Swapna, but no significant health problems were found. There were also no symptoms of any heart disease. Swapna, however, keeps complaining of chest pain.

Ramees was also put through a scanning, but no problem was diagnosed.

Once the test results are available, the medical board will meet to decide on further courses of treatments for the two.

Swapna has been admitted to a cell for women prisoners, while Ramees has been put in a sick room for hospital staff in ward number 4.

NIA to seek Swapna, Sandeep’s custody for five days

The NIA has filed an application in the court seeking the custody of five accused in the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling case, including Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, to question them on the basis of the digital evidence obtained during investigations.

After the NIA received the results of the examination of digital devices, including mobile phones and laptops, used by the accused for the crime, the agency discovered some inconsistencies in their initial statements. The NIA wants their custody for five more days to seek clarifications on the inconsistencies.

The agency has also sought the custody of Mohammad Shafi, Mohammad Ali Ibrahim, and P M Mohammad Anwar. The NIA court has issued a warrant to produce them on Tuesday.

Swapna and Sandeep were interrogated by the NIA for 12 consecutive days in July after they were arrested from Bengaluru on July 11.

An expert medical examination for Swapna, who is admitted in the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, has been scheduled for Tuesday. Authorities of the Viyyur Central Jail will inform the court about this.

The bail applications of the accused will be considered on Wednesday and September 28.