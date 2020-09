Fourteen COVID deaths in Kerala on Wednesday, toll now 480

Fourteen COVID deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Wednesday.

They include Rajesh (47) from Payyannur in Kannur who died on September 13, Aboobacker (70) from Areekode in Malappuram who died on September 10, Nafisa (76) from Neduva in Malappuram who died on September 9, Nizamuddin (61) from Pappanamkode in Thiruvananthapuram, Thomas (59) from Perayam in Kollam, Kunjiri (56) from Kallai in Kozhikode who died on September 8, Raveendran (69) from Parampil in Kozhikode, Ramla (56) from Mannarkkad in Palakkad who died on September 6, Latha (52) from Chermundassery in Palakkad, Saraswathiamma (84) from Kulakallur, Palakkad who died on September 4, Sulaiman (49) from Kallepalam in Palakkad who died on September 1, C Subramanian (84) from Karnaki Nagar in Palakkad, Aboobacker (80) from Pattambi in Palakkad who died on August 28, Sajitha (45) from Kozhikode who died on August 30.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 480. More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.