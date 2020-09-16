KIIFB's Rs 250 crore deposit in YES Bank? ED investigation on

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)'s deposit of Rs 250 crore in Yes Bank, the Central government informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had earlier alleged that KIIFB had Rs 268 crore in YES Bank. Finance Minister Thomas Issac had clarified then that this was untrue.

When KIIFB invested in YES Bank in 2019, it had a triple-A rating. However, KIIFB's investment management committee recognized the bank's downgrade in mid-2019. The Finance Minister had then responded that the money was withdrawn in August without renewing the investment as per their advice.

KIIFB is a government-owned financial institution in Kerala to mobilize funds for infrastructure development from outside the state revenue.