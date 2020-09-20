Kerala MP NK Premachandran tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Kerala MP NK Premachadran tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.

The Kollam MP made the announcement through a Facebook post.

He has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for further treatment.

"All those who have come into close contact with in the past few days are requested to undergo the necessary procedures as per COVID protocol," he said in the post.

Premachandran had participated in a protest with MPs KC Venugopal, ET Muhammed Basheer and UDF Convenor Benny Behannan a day ago.

With more than 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, had tested COVID-19 positive in the past week. The ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to end next week.