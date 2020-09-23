Three nabbed from Cherai for murder of 23-year-old in Vypin

Kochi: Three youths were arrested from Cherai in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday for the murder of 23-year-old Pranav at a stone quarry in Vypin.

The youths have been identified as Ambadi, Sarath and Jibin. A dispute over Sarath's girlfriend is believed to be the reason for the murder.



The incident happened at 4 am on Wednesday. Pranav's body was later found by local fishermen in a pocket read near Pallathamkulangara beach.



An investigation led by Munambam SI VK Sudheer nabbed the three. Search is on for another who is still on the run. DYSP G Venu, Special branch DYSP R Rafi, SHOs PS Dharmajith and NK Murali were also part of the probe team.



The deceased Pranav is a history-sheeter, accused in three criminal cases, Police said.



The body was shifted to Kalamassery Medical College.

