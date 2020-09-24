Police to again visit other states to inquire into assets of Popular Finance owners

Pathanamthitta: The police will again conduct a detailed investigation into the assets owned in other states by the owners of Popular Finance, the company accused of cheating depositors of Rs 2,000 crore.

The SIT had earlier gathered evidence by taking the accused to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka twice. The police will visit the states again for further investigation after gathering more information from the fifth accused Dr Rhea Thomas.

Popular Finance owners have been found to have assets in 21 locations across the country. The police have found 48 acres of land in their names at three places in Tamil Nadu and 28 acres in Andhra Pradesh.

They also have three villas in Thiruvananthapuram and luxury flats in Kochi and Thrissur. Apart from the central office at Vakayar in Pathanamthitta, they have office complexes at Thiruvananthapuram, Pune and Pooyappally. There are assets worth Rs 124 crore left in their names.

The court has adjourned an application submitted by the police for the custody together of Roy Daniel, his wife and three children. The court's decision came after the fifth accused Dr Rhea tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Rhea was taken into custody from her husband's house in Nilambur on the night of September 17. She was then questioned by a team led by district police chief KG Simon. She has been lodged in the Attakulangara jail after the court remanded her.

Two women police officers who brought Rhea from Nilambur are under observation for COVID-19.

There are indications that the relatives and the son of the main accused who is in Australia may be questioned. It is also suspected that some master brain was behind the swindling of money.

Meanwhile, depositors will submit a petition to the Prime Minister seeking an investigation by central agencies in the case.