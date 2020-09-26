COVID-19: 7,006 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 3,199 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 7,006 people tested positive for coronavirus and 3,199 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, the Health department informed in a press statement.
Of the new cases recorded, 6,004 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 664 among them is unknown.
As many as 68 infected persons came from abroad while 177 came from other states.
District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:
Thiruvananthapuram – 1,050
Malappuram – 826
Ernakulam – 729
Kozhikode – 684
Thrissur – 594
Kollam – 589
Palakkad – 547
Kannur – 435
Alappuzha – 414
Kottayam – 389
Pathanamthitta – 329
Kasaragod – 224
Idukki – 107
Wayanad – 89
District-wise breakup of recoveries:
Thiruvananthapuram – 373
Kollam – 188
Pathanamthitta – 149
Alappuzha – 335
Kottayam – 163
Idukki – 64
Ernakulam – 246
Thrissur – 240
Palakkad – 223
Malappuram – 486
Kozhikode – 414
Wayanad – 94
Kannur – 147
Kasaragod – 77
(to be updated)