COVID-19: 7,006 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, 3,199 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: 7,006 people tested positive for coronavirus and 3,199 patients were cured of COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Of the new cases recorded, 6,004 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 664 among them is unknown.

As many as 68 infected persons came from abroad while 177 came from other states.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram – 1,050

Malappuram – 826

Ernakulam – 729

Kozhikode – 684

Thrissur – 594

Kollam – 589

Palakkad – 547

Kannur – 435

Alappuzha – 414

Kottayam – 389

Pathanamthitta – 329

Kasaragod – 224

Idukki – 107

Wayanad – 89

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram – 373

Kollam – 188

Pathanamthitta – 149

Alappuzha – 335

Kottayam – 163

Idukki – 64

Ernakulam – 246

Thrissur – 240

Palakkad – 223

Malappuram – 486

Kozhikode – 414

Wayanad – 94

Kannur – 147

Kasaragod – 77

(to be updated)