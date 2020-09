Twenty-one COVID deaths in Kerala on Saturday, toll now 656

Twenty-one deaths were confirmed in Kerala on Saturday.

K Mohanan (60) from Aruvikkara in Thiruvananthapuram, Anindran (45) from Ottasekharamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram, V George (73) from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, Saraswathi (83) from Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha, Regia Beevi (54) from Kayamkulam in Alappuzha, KG Rabindranath (42) from Alappuzha, K Giriraj (54) from Alappuzha, Abhilash (43) from Kadungallur in Ernakulam, Pappachan (71) from Panayikkulam in Ernakulam, Dennis (52) from Vypin in Ernakulam, Manoj (45) from Koratti in Thrissur, Riji (35) from Madathumpady in Thrissur, Muhammadkutty (64) from Athavanad in Malappuram, Pathumuthu (75) from Kannamangalam in Malappuram, Abdul Rahman (51) from Velimukku in Malappuram, Mustafa (55) from Mathur in Kasaragod, Leela (71), Bharathan (57) from Kasaragod, Ahmed Kunji (69) from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod, Raju (65) from Pilicode in Kasaragod, and Ummer (70) from Meencha in Kasaragod.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rises to 656. More deaths were reported but the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.