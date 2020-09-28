IAS-recruit Ashis Das' commitment on display even on his last day as fireman

Pathanapuram: Commitment and sincerity to whatever he does was perhaps the key to Ashish Das’ success in the all India civil service exams.

This quality of his was on display even on the last day of his duty as a fireman in Vilakutty fire and rescue centre. Though only a step away from becoming an IAS officer, Ashish arrived at the family health centre at Vilakutty in Pathanapuram in Kollam district on Sunday carrying a bag containing disinfectant on his shoulders. The youth who got selection in all India service after securing 291st rank in civil service examinations, completed his duty with diligence before returning home. From now on he will be known to the world as a fireman turned IAS officer.

Ashish attached much importance to disinfection activities being undertaken as part of COVID prevention campaign. An official send off awaits him at Pathanapuram fire station on October 5.

For Ashish the last day at work was just another day as he arrived at the fire and rescue centre in a jeep along with two of his colleagues this morning. Some of the health workers recognized him and greeted him warmly. He acknowledged their greetings politely.

According to his colleagues, despite having been selected for civil service Ashish never stayed away from his work or expressed any aversion to his duty. Everything seemed normal for the youth who is all set to leave for Mussoorie on October 9 to join the Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration for his civil service training.

Given his dedication to work, one can be rest assured that the young officer will turn out to be an asset for whichever state he gets to serve in future.