Ramsi suicide case: Actress Lakshmi Pramod granted interim bail

Kollam: Television serial actress Lakshmi Pramod has secured interim bail till October 6 in the Ramsi suicide case. Granting the bail, the Sessions Court, Kollam ordered that Lakshmi should not be arrested till that date.

Ramsi, a 24-year-old woman belonging to Kottiyam in the district, had taken her own life after Harris, to whom she was engaged, backtracked from marriage. Lakshmi is married to the elder brother of Harris. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has initiated procedures to take into custody Harris, who is now in remand.

Opposing the bail plea of the actress, the prosecution argued before the court that the District Crime Branch had found evidence of the involvement of Harris’s relatives in Ramsi’s suicide. However, the court granted Lakshmi bail considering the plea of her lawyers to avoid an arrest till October 6 as she had shooting commitments.

Ramsi’s family had alleged that there was high-level interference to rescue the actress and the other accused in the case by charging them with weak sections of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the case was investigated by a team of Circle Inspectors and later by the District Crime Branch. A few days ago, a team of the State Crime Branch under K G Simon, Superintendent of Police, Pathanamthitta took over the probe.

It was alleged that Lakshmi had helped forge a marriage certificate for Ramsi to carry out an abortion when she was three months pregnant. During the initial phase of the investigation, the police had questioned Lakshmi and her husband, but there were no further procedures. The police had also seized the mobile phones of both, following which the actress approached the Sessions Court in Kollam seeking anticipatory bail.

Lakshmi and Ramsi were earlier close and had even posted TikTok videos together. Ramsi and Harris were in a relationship for several years and they were engaged. However, when Harris received a marriage proposal from another girl belonging to an affluent family, he avoided Ramsi.

Ramsi reportedly hanged herself unable to bear the separation.