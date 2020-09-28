Youtuber Vijay P Nair taken into custody for posting derogatory videos

Thiruvananthapuram: The youtuber, Vijay P Nair, was on Monday taken into custody by the Kerala Police for posting inappropriate content on social media.

He was taken into custody from his Kaliyoor house in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district. He has been slapped with non-bailable charges under the IT act.

Nair had recently uploaded a video titled "Why do feminists in India, especially in Kerala, not wear underwear" and targets a number of women, including 86- year-old veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari and Bhagyalekshmi, triggering widespread condemnation.

Bhagyalekshmi, social activist Diya Sana and two others had on Saturday entered Nair's office near here, poured black oil on him and thrashed him for uploading a number of derogatory videos about women in social media.

Meanwhile, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists Kerala chapter informed the media that it will initiate legal action against Nair for allegedly "misusing the name of the profession" by claiming himself to be a Clinical Psychologist

Nair was not a member of the association, its office- bearers said, alleging the PhD that he claims to have obtained was from a non-existent university.

The cyber cell of the Kerala police has registered a case against Nair for uploading derogatory videos.

Nair had lodged a complaint alleging that the women activists assaulted him and took away his belongings, based on which a case had been registered against them.

In his latest controversial video, Nair had allegedly made 'defamatory' comments about many others including activists Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima.