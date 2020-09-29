Actress assault case: Approver receives threats, files police complaint

Kasaragod: An approver in the 2017 actress assault case has filed a police complaint, alleging that he is being threatened to change his statements.

Vipinlal, a native of Kottikulam in Kasaragod, has filed the complaint with the Bekel police.

Vipinlal in his statement to the police had said that while he was in jail, he had written a letter for prime accused Pulsar Suni to Malayalam actor Dileep, eighth accused in the case.

Vipinlal had given the statement in court and to the police in January 2020. But now alleged attempts are being made to change his statement. He received threat messages over the phone and via post at his uncle's house and his workplace, as per the complaint.

The actress was assaulted in a car in February 2017. Dileep, accused of plotting the attack, was arrested in July that year. He was released on bail in October, after 85 days in prison.

Several witnesses, who had earlier testified against Dileep, changed their statements before the court.