Who is Vijay P Nair? YouTuber unknown in immediate locality

Thiruvananthapuram: Vijay P Nair, the Kerala YouTuber accused of insulting women through his videos, was relatively unknown in his locality until his arrest.

Neither the locals nor the people's representatives in his area knew about him before his arrest.

Vijay P Nair's family — his mother and brother — has been living in a rented house in Chapra, Vellayani, for six years. But their interaction with neighbours and locals were limited.

Vijay himself lived in a rented lodge near the Gandhari Amman Kovil at Statute. Though he occasionally visited his mother at Chapra home, he seldom interacted with the locals during his visits. He would return on his bike in the evening after seeing his mother.

The Vellayani panchayat member was also unaware about the family till Vijay was taken into police custody. The Special Branch, investigating the case against him, found the house with the help of the postman.

Vijay was arrested based on a complaint by Sreelakshmi Arakkal that he had abused her through a YouTube video. Four cases have been registered against him at the Thampanoor and Museum police stations under sections 364 A (1) and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act, besides some sections of the IT Act. The charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Vijay's mother had told the police that his sister stayed somewhere in the city.

Vijay had told his family that he sold lenses to glass shops for a living. The family is now living in fear following his arrest.

Only when a police team reached the house in search of Vijay did the neighbours come to know that his family lived there. When the police arrived, only he and his mother were at home. Vijay got into their jeep as soon as he saw them. According to the information obtained by the police, Vijay is unmarried.

Teacher, aspiring director, Youtuber

After he was taken into custody, Vijay told the police that he first went to learn film direction. He then became a teacher and YouTuber after that.

The police are collecting information from those working in the film industry to ascertain Vijay’s statement. He also claimed that he worked in some super hit films and even reeled off the titles of some movies, the police said.

He told the police during questioning that he worked as a teacher in a parallel college and later earned his graduation from Annamalai University.

The police are also investigating the complaint that his PhD degree is fake. Vijay claims to hold an honorary doctorate in clinical psychology. The police have learnt that the university in Tamil Nadu from which he claims to have obtained the PhD is not recognised by the UGC.

It has been decided that the cyber crime police will investigate the cases of abuse against women. The cases against Vijay P Nair and Shanthivila Dinesh are being handed over to the cyber police.

The police have registered an FIR against Shanthivila Dinesh on the basis of a complaint made by dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi to the state police chief. The case has been registered under sections 364 A (1) (iv), 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act.

The Thampanoor police have also registered cases and started investigations on complaints from Bhagyalakshmi and Vijay P Nair against each other for allegedly assaulting and causing bodily harm.

Cyber police handling cases against Vijay, Shanthivila Dinesh

Thiruvananthapuram: The cases against Vijay P Nair from Vellayani and film director Shanthivila Dinesh for allegedly posting videos containing derogatory remarks against women on YouTube channels have been handed over to the cyber police.

The Museum police, who registered the case against Vijay, took him to the lodge in Statue where he was staying for four years to collect evidence. A camera, tripod and other items belonging to him were taken into custody.

Vijay’s phone and laptop, which will form the crucial evidence in the case, were taken by a group of women activists who had attacked him. The electronic devices were handed over to the Thampanoor police.

The police produced Vijay in court after taking evidence at his lodge. He has been remanded in custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Shantivila Dinesh obtained anticipatory bail from the magistrate's court.

The police took the statements of the complainants in both the cases. They went to the home of Bhagyalakshmi to collect her statement, while Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arakkal were called to the police station to record their versions.

While all the three women have filed a case against Vijay P Nair, the case against Shantivila Dinesh has been filed by Bhagyalakshmi.

Bhagyalakshmi said even though Dinesh had removed the video defaming her from his YouTube channel, he continued to threaten and insult her in the videos posted later.

She and others have approached the court for anticipatory bail in the case of attacking Vijay Nair at his lodge. The police said they would take further action only after the court gives its verdict on the anticipatory bail pleas.

Controversial YouTube channel shut down

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have got Vijay P Nair's controversial YouTube channel removed so that the general public does not have access to it.

The Hi-Tech Cell of the police had asked YouTube authorities to delete the video that led to the complaint. But when they did not receive a reply after two days, they shut down the channel using Vijay's account details.

Since the videos in the account are needed as evidence in the case, the police did not delete it. Instead, they made it private so that no one else can access it.

The police accessed the account using Vijay's account and password details. They then changed the password and made it a private account. Now, even Vijay will not be able to use the account since the password has been changed.

The channel had a number of obscene and defamatory videos. The channel’s subscription skyrocketed after the incident. This forced the police to step in and shut it for public viewing.