Centre's relaxations not to be implemented in Kerala for now, says CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the lockdown relaxations announced by the Centre would be implemented in Kerala as and when the COVID-19 situation improves.

"Schools cannot be reopened now. The government is also considering the police recommendation of raising the penalty for violations," he explained.

Other major instructions

• More than five people can be allowed at spacious shops at a time, while adhering to social distancing norms. People should stand in queue at the designated spot. Do not pick up and examine articles at supermarkets or textiles without wearing gloves or protective equipment.

• Not more than 5 people should travel in private vehicles together.

• Only a maximum of 20 people is allowed at worship places. Small places of worship should further reduce the numbers.

• Factories and other manufacturing units can function with full employee strength, while following the COVID-19 protocol. No need to shut down these establishments. Nor should anyone be barred from working.

• Private clinics and dispensaries can function while ensuring safety norms. However, patients should not crowd around in the waiting area or outside the clinics. This is also applicable to physiotherapy centres, dental, homeo and ayurveda clinics.

• No change in exams that were declared before October 2. Teachers and parents should not crowd around at the exam centres.

• Only the essential number of workers can be deployed for construction of buildings and roads.

• Token systems should be implemented at banks to avoid crowds.