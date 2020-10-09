Abdullakutty meets with accident, BJP cries foul

Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) newly appointed national vice president AP Abdullakutty met with an accident on Thursday night.

The BJP leader has raised suspicion that the accident was premeditated as the lorry in concern hit his vehicle twice.

The attack happened on Thursday night, while he was on his way from here to his home town in Kannur.

At Malappuram, when he got down to have tea, two people misbehaved with him and after that a lorry hit his vehicle twice.

Abdullakutty had demanded a police probe into the incidents.

"The lorry hit my vehicle two times and, hence the police should probe what happened," said Abdullakutty.

A former CPI-M Lok Sabha member and Congress legislator Abdullakutty last year joined the BJP and was recently appointed national vice president.

On Friday, based on his complaint the police registered two cases at two different police stations.

The first complaint was registered on the incident that took place at the wayside tea shop and another case has been registered where his vehicle was hit twice by a lorry.

The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has cried foul over the incident.

State BJP president K.Surendran condemned the incident and said this is a concerted attempt to destroy the peace.

"The police should take strong steps to probe on why this incident took place and we strongly condemn this act of intolerance," said Surendran.

The state BJP unit on Friday will hold a strong protest across the state to condemn this incident.

Abdullakutty, 53, began his political career from the CPI-M's student wing and after being a CPI-M MP for two terms, left the party to join the Congress. He won twice as a legislator and after his defeat in the 2016 Assembly polls, he started to distance himself from the Congress party and last year joined the BJP.

(With IANS inputs.)