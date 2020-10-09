Balabhaskar death: CBI probes presence of gold smuggling accused at accident spot

Thiruvananthapuram: A man who was present at the spot where violinist Balabhaskar met with a car accident is an accused in a case of smuggling of 25 kg gold through airport and is wanted by investigating agencies.

According to the investigating agencies, the Thiruvananthapuram native, against whom a lookout notice has been issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), is the mastermind behind several cases of gold smuggling through airports.

It has been found that the person had been within the range of a mobile tower near the accident site for three hours. The The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had been probing the musician's accident case, has launched an inquiry to find out what he was doing there.

The information about this person came to light when the DRI summoned artist Kalabhavan Sobi for questioning after he told the media that he had seen some people acting suspiciously at the accident site.

The DRI started examining Sobi's revelations after some of Balabhaskar's friends were accused of smuggling gold. Sobi identified the person when the DRI gave him 32 photos of people involved in gold smuggling.

Sobi said he was passing through the accident site and slowed down his vehicle to see what had happened not knowing Balabhaskar had met with an accident. However, this person shouted at him to not stop the vehicle.

The man has been absconding since the 25 kg gold smuggling case was detected by the DRI on May 13, 2019.

Investigative agencies say he could provide evidence in several gold smuggling cases if he is caught.

The DRI and the CBI are investigating the 25 kg gold smuggling case.

Based on the information provided by the DRI, the CBI has started an investigation to ascertain if this person was involved in Balabhaskar's death. It is also looking into his relationship with the other accused in the case and records of his interactions with them.

The car in which Balabhaskar and his family were travelling met with an accident on the National Highway near the CRPF camp junction at Pallippuram on the morning of September 25, 2018. Balabhaskar died while receiving treatment in a hospital after the accident. His daughter was also killed in the mishap, while his wife was seriously injured.