Kerala records 25 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, toll at 955

Kerala recorded 25 deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the official toll to 955.

The deceased are Sasidharan Nair, 75, from Neyyattinkara, Chellammal, 70, from Parassala, Manju, 29, from Vamanapuram, Nusaifa Beevi, 65, from Nagaroor, Omana, 68, from Keezharoor, Velukkutty, 68, from Aryanadu, and Gunaseelan, 53, from Kanyakumari in Thiruvananthapuram; Nazeera Beevi, 53, from Nilamel, Susheelan, 45, from Anchal, Thomas Philipose, 68, from Iravipuram, and Telma, 81, from Kundara in Kollam; Abdulrahman Kunju, 63, from Ellappikkulam and Prakashan, 68, from Kadakalpally in Alappuzha; Sijo Thomas, 38, from Kottayam; Ammini Sreedharan, 80, from Moovattupuzha, Sivan, 84, from Vypin, Fathima, 79, from Moovattupuzha, and Shaji, 57, from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam; Subaida, 55, from Kodungalloor in Thrissur; Raghavan, 85, from vadakara in Kozhikode; Abdul Khadir, 70, from Perinthalmanna, Beevathu, 60, frpm Ponnani, Mariam, 62, from Purangu, and Muhammed, 70, from Arakkuparambu in Malappuram; and Abdullah, 61, from Chemmad in Kasaragod.

The rest from the deaths will be confirmed after testing at the National Institute from Virology, Alappuzha.