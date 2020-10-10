Customs to question Sivasankar today after 11-hour long grilling on Friday

Kochi: The Customs on Friday questioned suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar for 11 hours in connection with the sensational diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case. The grilling started around 11am and ended at 10pm. The questioning will continue on Saturday.

According to sources, the former principal secretary was asked about the details of the distribution of packs of dates that reached the UAE Consulate.

Earlier, the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate probing the case had interrogated Sivasankar twice after his alleged links with Swapna Suresh, prime accused in the gold smuggling, surfaced. Later, another case was registered in connection with tax evasion on imports of dates via the diplomatic channel.

Sivasankar has reportedly told the Customs that the distribution of dates was an official programme of the Kerala Government.

According to Sivasankar, UAE government and the Consulate wanted to distribute dates among the children in the State.

Of the 17,000kg of dates imported via diplomatic channel in 2017, 9,000kg was distributed among the children in various orphanages under the state government. The programme was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on May 26, 2017.

T V Anupama IAS, who was then director of the Social Justice department, had told the Customs that it was Sivasankar who directed her to distribute the dates to orphanages and special schools. Sivasankar was summoned on the basis of Anupama's statement.

Gold smuggling case

Central agencies, including National Investigating Agency, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate, are conducting separate inquiries into the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5.

Several people, including two former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S, have been arrested by the central agencies in connection with the case.

The Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the smuggling case, has said a thorough investigation of Sivasankar is required in the gold smuggling case as he allegedly facilitated opening a locker for Swapna Suresh.

The locker with a nationalised bank was used by Suresh to keep the profits from the smuggling, the ED had said on Tuesday in an interim charge-sheet submitted in the Special Court for PMLA cases against three accused including Suresh, Sarith P S and Sandeep Nair.