Kozhikode Medical College denies surgery goof-up

Kozhikode: Dr Jacob Mathew, Head, Department of Orthopaedics, Kozhikode Medical College, said the surgical procedure was not bungled. It was a case of common forearm fracture and it was managed using surgical fixation. The fractured bone was fixed with a plate and a screw. In this case, the joint had dislocated and this was stabilized using Kirschner wires (K-wires). One end of the wire was inserted from outside the skin and stretched across the joint and the other end was twisted and left as such for four weeks until the healing process is completed, he said.

Dr Jacob Mathew also called the patient's allegation that the rod meant for the leg was used for the forearm baseless and unscientific. He also said the surgical equipment required for the procedure is decided preoperatively and that they follow a protocol and size for each equipment. ''We use whatever is required and return the rest. Billing is done only for what is used during the operation,'' said Dr Mathew.

The authorities also showed X-ray images of patients who underwent a similar procedure recently to assert that the procedure was done flawlessly. He said he had called for an inquiry. Besides, he has apprised the Health Minister, the Principal and the Medical Superintendent about the case.