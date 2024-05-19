Another goof-up in Kozhikode MCH; doctor implants wrong rod on youth's hand

Kozhikode: Days after a doctor was suspended following a mistake in surgery at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, another goof-up has left patients fuming.

Manorama News reported that an orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital implanted a rod bought for another patient on the hand of the youth from Kothipolam who was injured in a road accident.

Ajith (24) was admitted to the hospital a week ago after his hand was fractured in a road accident. The mix up in surgery came into light after the youth complained of severe pain in his hand post-operation. An X-ray taken after the surgery confirmed that the doctor had implanted a wrong road in his hand.

The youth's family alleged that the doctor shouted at them when they declined for another surgery on the same day. “When we told the doctor that we are not ready for another surgery, he shouted at us and said 'do if you want'. Apart from the rod, we have purchased items worth Rs 3,000 for the surgery. But not a single item was used,” youth's mother said.

She has filed a complaint with the Medical College police alleging medical negligence against the doctor and the hospital.

