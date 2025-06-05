The teaser of ‘J.S.K – Janaki vs State of Kerala’, starring Suresh Gopi and written and directed by Praveen Narayanan, is now out. From the looks of it, the film promises to be a gripping courtroom thriller that deals with a powerful and intense subject.

One of the biggest highlights is the return of Suresh Gopi in the role of a lawyer, a character type he famously portrayed in earlier films. Adding to the buzz, his son, Madhav Suresh, will be seen in a key role. The female leads are portrayed by Anupama Parameswaran, Divya Pillai, and Shruti Ramachandran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser has clearly struck a chord with fans, judging by the flood of enthusiastic responses in the comment sections. One fan exclaimed, "What a teaser! Suresh Gopi’s acting is insane!!" Another wrote, "The emperor of mass dialogues that once echoed through theatres... now returns as an advocate. SG is back in power!" A third fan added, "The real comeback of Suresh Gopi sir."

Given the popularity of films like ‘Chinthamani Kolacase’, where Suresh Gopi played a dynamic lawyer, it’s evident that audiences are welcoming this return with excitement. The early love pouring in for the ‘J.S.K’ teaser reflects that sentiment.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Askar Ali, Baiju Santhosh, Jayan Cherthala, Joy Mathew, Abhilash Ravindran, Rajith Menon, Nisthar Sait, Ratheesh Krishnan, and Shafeer Khan, among others.

‘J.S.K – Janaki vs State of Kerala’ is scheduled to hit theatres on June 20.