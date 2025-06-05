Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to collaborate with acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for an upcoming superhero film.

The actor, who is currently awaiting the release of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on June 20, confirmed the news during a recent media interaction.

"Lokesh and I are working on a film; it is a superhero film. It’s a big-scale action film and will go on floors in the second half of next year," Aamir told PTI in a group interview.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a leading name in Tamil cinema, known for delivering action-packed blockbusters like ‘Vikram’ starring Kamal Haasan, ‘Leo’, ‘Master’ with Vijay, and ‘Kaithi’ starring Karthi. His partnership with Aamir marks a significant North-South collaboration in Indian cinema.

Aamir also addressed speculation about a possible sequel to his 2014 comedy-drama ‘PK’, calling it a rumour. Instead, he confirmed that he is reuniting with ‘PK’ director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, regarded as the Father of Indian Cinema.

"‘PK 2’ is a rumour. I’m doing the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic — Raju and I are working on it," he said.

Speaking about his most ambitious dream project, Aamir opened up about ‘Mahabharata’. However, he noted that the project is still in a conceptual phase.

"‘Mahabharata’ has been my dream for the last 25 years. It is not a film — when you’re making ‘Mahabharata’, you’re surrendering to it. I’m trying, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to fulfil my dream. Until I have a basic foundation for it, I won’t be able to share anything. All I know is, I’m going to start working on it," he shared.

When asked which films from his past could potentially have sequels, Aamir listed ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and ‘Sarfarosh’.

"A sequel can be made to ‘3 Idiots’ with the same three characters (played by me, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi), catching up later in life. Also, a sequel to ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is possible — we could explore the mid-life crisis of the three friends (played by me, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan), maybe they’re all in therapy. That would be interesting," Aamir said.