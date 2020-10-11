Kerala records 9,347 new COVID cases after 61K tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 9,347 new COVID cases after 61,629 tests on Sunday. With this, the number of active cases in the state rises to 96,316.

COVID numbers in three districts crossed the 1000-mark. They are Malappuram (1,451), Ernakulam (1,228), Kozhikode (1,219). While Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam continued its worrying trend of increasing COVID cases.

Of the new cases, 8,216 had contracted the virus through contact while 46 had come from abroad and 155 from other states.

The infection source of 821 contact cases remaining unknown is also a cause of concern.