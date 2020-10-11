Kerala becomes first state in India to have high-tech classrooms in all public schools

Kerala becomes the first state in India to have high-tech classrooms in all public schools.

Though the project was sown a few years ago, it was, in fact, the lockdown, imposed in the aftermath of the COVID outbreak which saw schools shut for months, that accelerated its successful integration in the state in the span of a few months.

The already digital-savvy people of Kerala took little to no time in embracing the model of online learning.

Kerala's High-Tech Smart Class project saw 3,74,274 digital devices distributed to 16,027 schools in the past months. Hi-tech labs too were set up in 11,275 schools at the primary and upper primary levels. In addition, 12,678 schools now have access to high-speed broadband connection.

There are as many as 45,000 high-tech classrooms across 4,752 schools in Kerala and 1,83,440 teachers with expert ITC training.

It was funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and implemented by Kite under the Department of Public Instruction.

In addition to the KIIFB funding, the House's Property Development Fund and Local Government Fund too were utilized to see the project come alive.