50,000 jobs in 100 days: Statistical juggling to hit the target

Kozhikode: With the Kerala government making an ambitious announcement of providing job opportunities to 50,000 people within 100 days, various agencies are being roped in to implement the scheme.

The state cooperative department has issued an order directing the cooperative banks to initiate immediate measures for implementing the government’s declaration.

All those persons who have been provided assistance by cooperative banks for various employment schemes and those who have availed loans for setting up small enterprises will also be included in the list of people who have been given employment under the 100-day scheme.

However, there is uncertainty among the members of cooperative institutions about the number of people who will come forward to avail the loans complying with the criteria and conditions. They are also sceptical about the feasibility of the scheme.

A section of people in the cooperative sector are doubtful of the scheme going beyond big announcements and actually being implemented on the ground. The state-level apex societies, primary agriculture credit societies, branches of Kerala Bank have been asked to submit reports stating that they have disbursed loans to individuals and created job opportunities.

Besides, they have also been asked to report the details of all direct contracts being given by the cooperative institutions, daily wages and permanent employment.

The disbursement of employment-based loans for setting up Fishmart, vegetable markets, NEETHI medical stores and agricultural equipment markets will also be considered as employment given under the 100-day scheme.

Idukki, Wayanad, Kasargod districts will create 150 employment opportunities on an average while the rest of the districts will be creating on average 500 jobs each. The details of the employment granted under all the schemes will have to be reported retrospectively from October 1.

Long term agricultural loans from Kerala Bank branches

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) will organize a special campaign in connection with the disbursement of NABARD assisted loans for long term agricultural and agriculture allied requirements.



Loans for a maximum period of 15 years will be made available for setting up plantations, high tech greenhouse - poly house farming, purchase of agricultural equipment, digging of wells for agricultural purposes, bore well construction and drip irrigation. Loans will also be given for preparing land for cultivation, bund construction, honey bee farming, fish farming, poultry farm, fencing and constructing boundary wall.

The details about these loans and other schemes are available at the branches of Kerala Bank.