Pala seat conundrum: UDF initiates move to pluck out NCP from LDF

Kottayam: In a move which could upset the political and electoral calculations of the ruling Left Democratic Front, the opposition Congress led United Democratic Front has initiated efforts get a section of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in their fold should the CPI(M) snatch the seat from Mani C Kappan to accommodate Jose K Mani.

There are reports that a section of NCP leadership has held discussions on the political move which is considered significant in central Kerala. The sitting MLA Mani C Kappan who ended the five decade reign of Kerala Congress (M) supremo late K M Mani in Pala who won 12 consecutive Assembly elections, said he has conveyed to NCP national president Sharad Pawar that the seat would not be given away to Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M) which is all set to enter the LDF. "Pawar has assured me that he will take up the matter with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member Prakash Karat," the NCP leader said.

The Congress leadership's objective is to get the NCP into the UDF camp should the LDF succeed in getting Jose K Mani's party on their side. The Congress leaders’ believe that such a move will help the UDF to contain the damage in central Kerala particularly in a prestigious seat like Pala located in the Christian heartland of central Kerala. Moreover, it will also weaken the LDF move to cobble up an umbrella alliance spread across the state, which the Left leadership believes will help the front repeat 2016 in 2021 assembly elections.

The Congress on the other hand has reportedly promised the NCP the seats where the party has high chances of victory. The UDF strategy is to field Mani C Kappan from Pala in case if the LDF decides to put Jose K Mani in the electoral fray. Clearly the political scene is warming up in the state especially central Kerala which is crucial for both the fronts.