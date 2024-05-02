Kozhikode native killed in accident during Kashmir trip, 4 Malayalis critically injured

Banihal: A Kozhikode native was killed in an accident during a trip to Kashmir on Wednesday. Eleven others were injured when a vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said. Four Malayalis are critically injured.



The deceased PP Safvan, a native of Iyyangode in Kozhikode's Nadapuram, was an employee at an IT firm. The accident occurred late on Wednesday when a tempo traveller on its way to Srinagar from Jammu collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in the Shabanbass area of Banihal. The tempo traveller was carrying 16 passengers, including 12 tourists from Kerala, officials said. They were alumni of the Jamia Salafiya Pharmacy College in Malappuram. They had booked a tour package.

According to officials, one passenger died on the spot, while eleven others escaped with minor injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, they said.

(With PTI inputs.)