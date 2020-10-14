Former Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam tests positive for COVID-19

Former Minister of State for Culture and Tourism and Rajyasabha MP Alphons Kannanthanam has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

"I have tested positive for COVID," Kannanthanam wrote on Facebook.



"I felt a little under the weather day before yesterday and that's when I decided on the test. Today, when I was all booted up for my evening jog and feeling good, I got the call from the doctor. Kind of surprised at the result," Kannanthanam added.



An MP from Rajasthan who won unopposed in the 2017 election, Kannanthanam is hoping to use these days in lockdown to finish a book. "Hopefully will finish the book I'm doing. Two more books in the pipeline," he wrote.



He said both his wife and son are negative. The family resides in New Delhi.



Kannanthanam is the latest in the string of high-profile politicians from Kerala to contract the virus. Five sitting ministers in the Kerala Cabinet have so far tested positive for COVID-19.



Kerala Minister for Electricity MM Mani and Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel had tested positive for coronavirus on October 7.



Earlier, Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, Industries and Sports Minister EP Jayarajan, and Finance Minister Thomas Issac too had tested positive for COVID-19.

