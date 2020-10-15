ED grills Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, others, held by UP Police on UAPA charges

Mathura: Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others, who were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police in Hathras on October 6, was questioned by Enforcement Directorate in UP's Mathura district for around five hours.

The team was given a green signal by the chief judicial magistrate to interrogate the suspects on Tuesday. The ED questioned them at the temporary jail of the Highway police station, an officer said.

The four were arrested while they were on their way to Hathras, the home to the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered. The police allege that they have links to the Popular Front of India (PFI). However, the claim was denied by Kappan's family and Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ).

All the four have been slapped with provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The police had identified the arrested persons as Siddique Kappan from Kerala's Malappuram; Atiq-ur Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmed from Bahraich and Alam from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Kappan, who works for Malayalam news portal azhimukham, is the secretary of the Delhi unit of KUWJ.

When approached with a habeas corpus petition, the Supreme Court, ealier this week, had asked the journalist union to move a bail application for Kappan in Allahabad High Court.

The three-judge bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had also said that they will consider the plea after four weeks.