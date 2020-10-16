Koodathayi serial murders: Kerala HC grants bail to Jolly Joseph in one case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Jolly Joseph in one of the murder cases in the Koodathayi serial killings. She was granted bail in the murder case of Annamma Thomas, her mother-in-law.

Even though she has been granted bail, Jolly will not be released from prison as she is also an accused in the other cases in the Koodathayi serial murders.

The prosecution contended that the accused had confessed to the crime and that there was evidence of buying poison. However, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said that it was for the trial court to decide on whether to accept Jolly's confession statement to another witness made 17 years after Annamma's murder.

As per the bail condition, a bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties each for the same amount have to be furnished.

The HC also instructed Jolly not to influence or threaten the witnesses and not to leave the country without the court's permission.

The High Court also criticised the police officers for leaking probe details and the confession statements of the accused. The court also warned that action would be taken, if deemed necessary.

The court also voiced its objection against the media for reporting these issues.

Six members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances between 2002 to 2016 at Koodathayi in Kozhikode district. The police had arrested Jolly Joseph last year.