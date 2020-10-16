Strict restrictions in place as Sabarimala temple opens for monthly puja

The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district will open for the monthly pooja on Friday.

Regular poojas will be conducted every morning for the next five days starting on October 17, which is the first day of the Malayalam month 'Thulam'.

Each day, only 250 persons will be allowed to enter the hilltop shrine for the darshan.

All pilgrims who wish to visit the temple for darshan should register with Kerala Government's 'Jagratha' web portal and make the bookings through the Kerala Police virtual queue system.

Pilgrims would also have to produce a certificate showing that they are COVID-19 negative and a medical certificate certifying that they are fit enough to make the Sabarimala trek, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

"The insistence on the certificate of good health should not be seen as harassment of devotees. On the other hand, it was for the safety and protection of the devotees," Vijayan said.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, all staff, officials and devotees are instructed to strictly abide the COVID-19 protocols as dictated by the State and the Health Department.

All routes, save for the Vadasserikkara and Erumely route, all others have been closed to restrict the passage to Sabarimala.

Devotees will not be permitted to take the ritualistic dip in the Pamba river. They will not be allowed to take rest at Erumely and Idathavalam.

Traditional petta thullal (ritualistic dance involving pilgrims' mainly first-timers to Sabarimala) and processions with more than 5 persons have been prohibited.

Artefacts, masks, wooden arrows and other objects used for traditional processions should not be taken on rent.

Pilgrims are prohibited from entering Manimala, Meenachil rivers and other water bodies in the area.

The showers installed near Valiyathodu in Erumely will be avoided this time because of the heavy flow of water. These showers will be shifted and set up at some other place.

Bathing rooms and toilets should be used strictly complying with COVID protocol. If needed, pilgrims will be subjected to antigen tests.

The state police have also taken elaborate measures to ensure that devotees coming to the temple strictly comply with the COVID protocols.

Over 200 police personnel will be deployed at Sannidhanam alone. In addition to this, there would also be heavy deployment of police in Nilakkal and Pamba.

The commandant of the Kerala Armed Police (KAP) Fifth Battalion K Radhakrishnan has been appointed as the Police Special Officer to oversee security, a release issued by the state police said.

The Pathanamthitta district police chief and the KAP third Battalion commandant will assist the special officer.