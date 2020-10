Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 7,631 fresh COVID-19 cases when 58,404 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, Kerala's COVID-19 case count rose to 3,41,859 on Sunday.

The state also registered 8,410 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 95,200 people recovered from the disease, while 2,45,399 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.